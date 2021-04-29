Positivity rate stable, vaccination numbers creep up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity test rate remained stable Thursday while the number of people vaccinated in the state continues to creep higher.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.That’s about 750,000 short of the number of Kentuckians who need to get at least their first dose for the state to meet its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.

“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” said Beshear. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 796

Positivity rate: 3.12%, up slightly from 3.11% Wednesday

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 2

Total deaths: 6,497

Currently hospitalized: 422, down 12 from Wednesday

Currently in ICU: 97, down 23 from Wednesday

Currently on ventilator: 45, down 14 from Wednesday

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.