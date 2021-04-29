North Limeston group gets boost from real estate professionals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of Fair Housing Month, the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors® (LBAR) recently provided a $1,000 grant to the North Limestone Community Development Corporation.

The grant will be used to help support the Julietta Market, a 23,000-square-foot, year-round multivendor public market that opened in late 2020 in the heart of the historic Southeast Greyhound Building on the corner of N. Limestone and Loudon Avenue.

In addition, LBAR setup a temporary booth at the Julietta Market to provide home buying and selling resources and information on the advantages to owning a home. Members

of LBAR were also available to discuss the current real estate market.

“NoLi CDC is very appreciative for the donation from LBAR to help in our efforts to improve the market for our vendors and the customers,” said Adina Tatum, director of operations for the Julietta Market. “It was also great having representatives from the Association in the market for a few days to educate the community on their options for housing.”

Representatives from the Julietta Market said the funds would be used for capital improvements at the Julietta Market, specifically to purchase additional food equipment for potential vendors.

They will also engage in additional advertising and social media to bring more awareness to project.

“The Julietta Market is a vibrant and exciting addition to the city with lots of untapped possibilities,” said Kristy Gooch, president of LBAR. “North Limestone is an area that is undergoing a major revitalization with new retail, dining and entrepreneurial business ventures popping up almost daily. The neighborhood is a bright spot for our community.”

LBAR represents more than 3,500 Realtors® located in 26 counties: Anderson, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Clark, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Nicholas, Owsley, Powell, Rowan, Scott, Whitley and Woodford counties.