New Fayette COVID cases stabilize in 40 range

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID cases appear to be stabilizing in the range around 40, based on recent numbers.

During its daily report Thursday morning, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 40 new cases for Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since March 2020 to 34,508.

Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The department reported no new confirmed COVID-related deaths, leaving the county’s total at 304.

The 7-day rolling average dropped slightly to 40 cases per day.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.