UPDATE: Remains of missing Knox County man found

Update from April 29, 2021:
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The remains of a missing Knox County man were found Wednesday night and positively identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins.
The coroner says the remains of 38-year old Jason Paul Hensley, of Barbourville, were found in a wooded area between Highway 25E and California Hollow. The coroner says the remains were found by a couple out fishing.
The medical examiner says there was no trauma to the body. Kentucky State Police say investigators are waiting on toxicology results as the investigation continues by KSP Detective Jake Wilson.
Hensley went missing February 6, 2021 after leaving his California Hollow home. Investigators say he complained of chest pain at the time as he walked from his house toward the Bailey Hollow area in the Gray community.
Original story from February 9, 2021 below:
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, they are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Barbourville man.
In a Facebook post, the department said 38-year-old Jason Paul Hensley was last seen Saturday night February 6, 2021, around 11:30 pm at his home on California Hollow Road in Barbourville.
They said Hensley left the residence walking toward The Bailey hollow area in Gray. He was complaining of chest pain when he left and no one has heard from him since.
He is described as 6’4” 185lbs and he was wearing light blue jeans and a white hoodie with a dark brown Carhart jacket.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jason Paul Hensley, please contact Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510 or the Sheriff’s Department at (606) 546-3181.