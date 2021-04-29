Lexington police remember late Ofc. Bryan Durman 11 years after death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UPDATE) (WTVQ) – Lexington police, friends and family of fallen officer Bryan Durman came together Thursday to celebrate his life on the 11th anniversary of his death.
Officer Durman was killed in a hit and run accident.
The Bluegrass Lodge Four of the Fraternal Order of Police held the remembrance.
Retired officer Todd Iddings says they’re thankful it’s been 11 years since Lexington police lost an officer in the line of duty…but that anniversaries like this remind everyone how dangerous the job is.
“When these young folks that serve Lexington put on that uniform, the potential of something bad happening, could happen to them and hopefully…again hopefully it’s been 11 years and hopefully we get 11 more without someone losing their life in the line of duty” said Iddings.
Officer Durman left behind a wife and young son.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is reflecting on a somber anniversary Thursday of former Officer Bryan Durman, killed 11 years ago.
Officer Durman was killed in a hit-and-run on April 10, 2010, shortly after stepping out of his car. He was answering a noise complaint on North Limestone at the time.
The Lexington Police Department shared a post on social media Thursday. It reads in part, “Officer Durman made the ultimate sacrifice as he lost his life in the line of duty. Officer Durman was a dedicated father and husband.”
According to Lexington police, Officer Durman served the community of Lexington for nearly three years and was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
The post also reads, “You kept us safe and gave everything. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”
After Officer Durman’s death, the driver, Glenn Doneghy, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years but because the law at the time said he could be eligible for parole after serving 20% of his sentence, Doneghy was released in 2019.