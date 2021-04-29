Lexington, Mt. Sterling students awarded Shearer scholarship for Transy work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Transy Public Affairs) – Transylvania University juniors Hannah Isa and Karisma Keeton have been awarded this year’s Charles and Susan Shearer Scholarship for outstanding academic performance, impressive leadership qualities, significant campus contributions and tremendous strength of character.

The prestigious scholarship will cover the tuition and general fee for their senior year at Transylvania.

“Both Hannah and Karisma are outstanding students, but they are also exemplary citizens of Transylvania University who demonstrate their commitment to our community by taking on campus leadership roles,” said Rebecca Thomas, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the university.

A double major in biology and education and social change, Isa said she is humbled to represent the university as a Charles and Susan Shearer scholar.

“I look forward to continuing to serve a university that has enabled me to accept, embrace and honor the many facets that make me who I am.”

Isa, from Lexington, is co-founder of Transylvania’s Muslim Student Association and has served as a First Engagements scholar, co-president of the Interfaith Alliance and as a member of the Student Activities Board.

She’s also volunteered as a tutor at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning served on the executive board of Young Muslims Lexington.

Keeton is from Mount Sterling, Kentucky, and a political science major minoring in French and international affairs. She said she is honored to have been selected as a Shearer scholar for 2021-22.

“Being a part of the Transylvania community has greatly impacted my development as a scholar, leader and person. I’m excited to continue serving this community in the upcoming year.”

On campus, Keeton is as a First Engagements scholar, admissions ambassador and Writing Center staffer. She’s also president of the Chi Omega sorority and leader of the Grace Notes a cappella group.

The Shearer scholarship was established by the Transylvania Board of Trustees in honor of President Shearer and his wife, Susan, after nearly three decades of dedication to Transy.

This merit-based award is available for rising seniors, who must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and be in good standing.