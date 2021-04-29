Lawn care app just launched in Lexington, provides contactless services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Contactless services have been huge during the pandemic, giving people a safer way to go about their daily lives….from deliveries to menus and even landscaping services.
“You take a picture of your work, you send it to the app, the app sends it to the customer, and the customer gives their approval and they send you funds for the work that you’ve done so it’s all contactless, which has been great, especially with this pandemic” said Lamont Graves.
Lamont Graves is the owner of KK&G Lawn Care Services, a one- person run business. He says he’s been trying to grow his clientele…and a longtime app that’s now made its way to Lexington is helping him do just that.
“I mean I’ve had probably 5, maybe 6, customers over the past week and a half, new customers through this app, so it’s worked great.”
The app ‘GreenPal’ is where landscapers can bid on different lawns in the area that are in need of services, allowing for social distancing as it’s all done through a phone.
“Landscaping you know historically has been a very person-to-person industry. You know we’re very thankful that we’ve designed something that’s truly contactless” said Founder, Gene Caballero.
Caballero says the largest demographic he sees using the app are over the age of 65.
An age group that when the pandemic hit was among the most vulnerable to getting COVID-19.
“You know, we have we have no doubt that it was due to the pandemic, that you know either their neighbors were telling them about it or their kids were telling them about it but that was one demographic that we’re happy and glad that we’re able to help and keep safe.”