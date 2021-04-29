God’s Pantry and the public library partner up to fight hunger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – God’s Pantry Food Bank set up at the Lexington Public Library Northside Branch on Thursday for a pop-up food distribution.
There were 160 food boxes available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The USDA Farms to Family boxes are a mixture of fresh produce, dairy and meat.
Branch Manager Jennifer Smith says staff hope to help stop hunger in our community.
“We see hunger in our community every day and at every library we’re seeing hunger. God’s Pantry has seen real increase in hunger with COVID. Especially while the children were out of school and families were having to feed them every day all day,” Smith said.
She says this is a convenient way families can pick up meals.
They’re going to try to do this once a month for as long as the Farms to Family program continues.
She says the public library has worked hard to make sure people trust staff and feel comfortable going to them.