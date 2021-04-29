God’s Pantry and the public library partner up to fight hunger

Alex King joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist. She was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is a Northern Kentucky University 2017 Graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Media and Broadcasting and a minor in Journalism. She is a fur mom of an English Bulldog named Atlas. When she’s not at work you can find her going to the gym, dog park and spending time with her family and boyfriend. If you have any story ideas, you can contact Alex on Facebook: AlexKingWTVQ, on Twitter: AlexKingNEWS or through email: aking@wtvq.com.