Former UK Linebacker Jamin Davis selected 19th overall by the Washington Football Team

Davis was the only player in FBS to have more that 100 tackles and three interceptions.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Former Kentucky Linebacker Jamin Davis was selected 19th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team

During his three seasons in Lexington, Davis saw action in 36 games with 11 starting assignments. He totaled 144 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, three PBU, three QBH, one block, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

- Advertisement -

He also received multiple accolades including, being named first-team All-SEC by ProFootballFocus and second-team All-SEC by Phil Steele in 2020.

His junior year is when Davis truly shined. He led UK in tackles (102) and was second in interceptions (3) as a junior in 2020. He had eight career double-figure tackle games, all in 2020. Davis was the only player in the FBS in 2020 with at least 100 tackles and three interceptions

He also separated himself in the SEC. He was one of just four SEC players to average 10 or more tackles per game in 2020. Also he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2020 after charting a career-high 15 tackles vs. Vanderbilt

He also made his mark in Kentucky football history. Davis became the first Wildcat with five-consecutive double-figure tackle games since Danny Trevathan, who had nine straight in 2010