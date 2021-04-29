Curve revision to close Estill County road for 20 days

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 1645 — Kirkland Avenue/Old Pike — near the Estill County Golf Club just outside Ravenna will need to find an alternate route for most of May, as work takes place on a safety project to revise a curve near the golf course.

The road will be closed between milepoints 1.7 and 1.8 from Monday, May 10, until Sunday, May 30. Access to the golf course will remain from the Cow Creek side of KY 1645.

A signed detour involving KY 52 and KY 1571 will be posted. Vehicles less than 11 feet, 2 inches in height can use the one-lane railroad underpass on KY 1571 to bypass the closure. Vehicles exceeding that height will have to use KY 52 across Tipton Ridge, which is the marked detour.

Signs will be posted in advance of the closed route to alert drivers to necessary detours.