CHI Saint Joseph Health welcomes new CEO Anthony Houston

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – CHI Saint Joseph Health on Wednesday officially welcomed new CEO Anthony A. Houston during an investiture service at Saint Joseph Hospital – a formal ceremony and tradition that takes place to celebrate the installation of a new leader.

The service came as Houston concluded his first few weeks as CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO, and president of Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

Houston has more than 20 years of health care leadership experience and joined CHI Saint Joseph Health from CHI Memorial in Chattanooga, where he was the president and market COO.

He previously served as president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Spring, Arkansas. Like CHI Saint Joseph Health, CHI Memorial and CHI St. Vincent are part of the southeast division of CommonSpirit Health.

Houston has been passionate about CHI Saint Joseph Health long before taking on this new role of CEO. While Houston is originally from Cincinnati, his father was born in Stanford and raised in Rockcastle County.

At age 12, the senior Anthony Houston, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike. He was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital and, over the course of three weeks, had multiple surgeries on his legs.

He attributed his survival to the care he received at Saint Joseph Hospital, and Tony Houston said he would not be here today if not for the care his father received at Saint Joseph Hospital.

Houston, whose grandfather was a dairy farmer in Rockcastle County, says he was committed to his community and loved serving Kentuckians.

Houston says he looks forward to leading CHI Saint Joseph Health and the patients it serves across Kentucky with this same commitment his grandfather once exemplified.

In the Catholic tradition, the ceremony also included prayer, a scripture reading, the commissioning of Houston, a blessing and a presentation of gifts, which included a Christ Candle, a Saint Joseph Bible and a piece of art representing the CHI Saint Joseph Health logo.

The candle represents a source of light to guide Houston’s path as he begins his journey.

The Bible represents a source of hope and truth to find answers in leading the health system, and the logo, created by Lexington glass artist Dan Barnes, distinguishes CHI Saint Joseph Health from others and is a reminder of Houston’s service to the health care system’s healing ministry.

Several representatives from CHI Saint Joseph Health’s facilities across Kentucky attended the event, and the ceremony was broadcast via livestream to all employees.

Other guests included Bishop John Stowe of the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, CHI Saint Joseph Health board members, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Houston’s wife Rebecca Houston, and his parents Anthony and Joan Houston.