Centre sets two commencements, including one for class of 2020

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Centre Public Affairs) – The month of May will feature two in-person Commencement ceremonies at Centre College, including one for the Class of 2020, whose accomplishments were not celebrated in person last year because of health and safety concerns surrounding the global pandemic.

President Emeritus John Roush, who retired last June after 22 years of service, will be the featured Commencement speaker for the Class of 2020 event scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at Joe McDaniel Field at Farris Stadium.

His topic will be “The Road Less Traveled,” focusing on how our decisions to treat the challenges, disappointments and victories of this past year offer an opportunity to strengthen our resolve and to live lives focused on the common good for all people. As part of the ceremony, both John and Susan Miller Roush, known affectionately as “Miss Susie,” will be awarded honorary degrees.

The day before, on Saturday, May 29, a number of events will feature additional tributes to the former first couple.

During the Baccalaureate ceremony on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the Festival Lawn in front of Old Centre, the campus community will provide a special tribute to the Roushes to honor their legacy of leadership. This will include celebrating the significant accomplishments of the Roushes over two decades of service, sharing favorite memories and stories from the Roush presidency, and unveiling a new presidential portrait of John and Susie that will then find its home in the Campus Center.

College Chaplain Rick Axtell, who will deliver the baccalaureate sermon, will also offer the inspiring “Godspeed” that was an annual Commencement feature during Roush’s tenure.

After the Saturday ceremony, a campus-wide reception to honor the Roushes will take place nearby on the lawn and West Walnut Street. Later that evening, members of the Centre College Board of Trustees and the senior staff will toast John and Susie at Craik House, the traditional presidential home, followed by a socially distanced dinner.

Due to continuing health and safety concerns, both the Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies will be ticketed events.

Complete information about both Commencement events can be found HERE.