Centre College Convocation speakers bring different perspectives

DANVILLE, Ky. (Centre Public Affairs) – Princess Allotey, of Tema, Ghana, and Pearl Morttey, of Louisville, will be the keynote speakers at Centre College’s Honors Convocation held virtually on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Registration is required for those who plan to join via Zoom.

Remarks from the speakers, who are selected by tallying votes from the senior class, are always a highlight of the annual celebration of student achievements.

The program will also include the announcement of major campus prize recipients, as well as the recipients of program prizes and inductees to academic honorary societies.

The speakers and award recipients will attend the event in-person in Newlin Hall in the College’s Norton Center for the Arts, while the remaining community members will be invited to attend virtually on Zoom.

Allotey, an international student from Ghana, is a double major in mathematics and data science with a minor in education. She is a Lincoln Scholar, John C. Young Scholar, co-founder and president of Centre’s Black STEM Coalition, a Student Judiciary member, Student Advancement Board member and a senior interviewer and ambassador in the College’s admission office.

Allotey has also served on the Poverty and Homelessness Committee and the International Student Association. Following graduation, she will be pursuing a Ph.D. in mathematical sciences at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Morttey is an international studies major. She is also a Lincoln Scholar, a residence assistant, the Pathways to Diversity archivist assistant, a member of the Student Judiciary, part of Centre Singers, and is this year’s vice president of Centre’s Law Society.

Following graduation, Morttey will travel to Bulgaria to teach English as an English Teaching Assistant with the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. After completing her Fulbright, she hopes to attend law school.