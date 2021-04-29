A year after losing his owner, Stubby soon may welcome a new family member

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A year after he lost his owner, a faithful dog still is adjusting. But he soon may get a new friend to protect.

A year ago Wednesday, Merle Trusty was killed in a four-wheeler accident near his home in Powell County. His dog, Stubby, stayed by his side and helped guide rescuers to his body, according to the Powell County Search and Rescue team.

One year later Stubby will soon be welcoming a new member to his family. Trusty’s daughter is expecting, one week after her father’s birthday and a year after his death, giving Stubby someone new to be with.