$6.8 million federal project helps save more land around Bernheim Arboretum

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it is investing $6.8 million with Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest through the Natural Resources Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

This project will help Kentucky landowners use conservation easements for protecting forests, wildlife, and connecting natural land corridors.

The Greater Bernheim RCPP Project, which is located in Central Kentucky between Bardstown and Shepherdsville, also includes support for outreach and education activities for conservation, water, and land stewardship.

“The NRCS succeeds through its partnerships,” says KY NRCS State Conservationist, Gregory Stone, “and we are excited to partner with Bernheim to co-invest with landowners to aid in preserving local forests, wildlife, and landscapes in the project area”.

Through this RCPP project, conservation partners will work in collaboration with NRCS to help farmers and forest landowners implement systems that conserve water and soil resources, improve the health of wildlife habitat and increase climate resilience.

One of the main focuses of the project is to create protected corridors between the Bernheim Forest and Fort Knox, by working with local, private landowners in the area.

These protected corridors will assist in conserving endangered species populations and other important habitats on private property.

The Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is the lead partner on this RCPP project, with The Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves and Kentucky Natural Lands Trust serving as contributing partners.

The Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is located just south of Louisville, Ky.

With 16,140 acres of land, Bernheim is the largest privately held contiguous forest block in the eastern United States dedicated to conservation and education. For more information, please visit here

The Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves is a state agency that owns and/or manages a system of dedicated state nature preserves, state natural areas, conservation easements, and Wild Rivers. To learn more visit here

Kentucky Natural Lands Trust is a nationally accredited nonprofit working to protect, connect and restore wildlands. Learn more by visiting here