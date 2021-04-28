UK Dance Team finishes second nationally in Hip Hop, Game Day competitions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Dance Team recorded a pair of second-place finishes in the 2021 Universal Dance Association competition in Orlando on Wednesday.

Kentucky placed second in the Division 1A Game Day portion of the competition, marking the highest finish in UK history. The UK Dance Team also placed second in the Division 1A Hip Hop portion of the event, tying the school record for the best finish in that category.

Head coach Dawn Walters, who is in her 12th season as the UK head coach, was pleased with how her team fared in this year’s national competition.

“This group has been so determined, focused and coachable, it’s a joy to see them reap the benefits of their hard work,” Walters said. “I am so proud of how this group has represented the University of Kentucky especially during such a trying year.”