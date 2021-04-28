Two-alarm fire at apartment complex in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire at an apartment complex in south Lexington on Wednesday night turned into a two-alarm fire.
The call came in around 7:48 p.m. at the Veridian Apartments at the corner of Armstrong Mill Road and Man O’ War Boulevard.
A fire was reported in one of the apartment units.
After the first fire units arrived, a second alarm was called, resulting in nearly two-dozen fire units responding to the scene.
Firefighters evacuated the building and discovered smoke coming from a vacant apartment.
A hole was cut in the roof of the apartment building to vent out the smoke.
At this time, the Lexington Fire Department is still investigating the vacant apartment.
The reason behind the start of the fire is still unknown.
Firefighters reported that there were no injuries and that no one was displaced.