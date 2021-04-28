State’s COVID positivity rate back down slightly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,742,037

New cases today: 747

New deaths today: 9

New audit deaths: 0

Positivity rate: 3.11%

Total deaths: 6,485

Currently hospitalized: 434

Currently in ICU: 119

Currently on ventilator: 59

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Bullitt and Warren. Each county reported at least 32 new cases.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.