State seeks flood disaster declaration for 26 more counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just days after President Joe Biden granted Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for a major disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Governor requested federal funding to assist more counties severely impacted by the Feb. 27–March 14, 2021, flooding.

The governor has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct damage assessments in the following 26 counties that also reported significant damages to residences: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford.

“Impacted Kentuckians in these counties are in dire need of individual assistance in the aftermath of this historic flood event that has already totaled more than $72 million in damages,” Beshear said. “We have taken quick action to request more federal funding for more counties impacted to make sure we help affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”

Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency. Following the assessment from FEMA, which will take place in the next several weeks, a determination will be made on each county’s eligibility to participate.

Following Beshear’s request, President Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Friday, April 23.

The President’s recent action makes federal funding available to help individuals and communities in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marion and Powell recover from the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27–March 14.

This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damages to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected.

In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.

Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses. Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits from other agencies or organizations.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in those nine designated counties already designated in the Major Disaster Declaration can begin applying for assistance with FEMA by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Before applying, please have your social security number, insurance information, damage information, bank information and contact information ready. You should register with FEMA even if you have insurance.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are under-insured, you may receive help after your insurance claim is settled. Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid even if you registered with another disaster relief organization or a community or church organization.