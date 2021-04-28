Road slides keep lanes closed in Scott, Montgomery, Clark counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists lanes on three different roads in Scott, Clark and Montgomery counties remain closed because of slides or pavement collapses.

Wednesday, April 28 – as of 10:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Closures/Openings:

Clark County

Ford Road/KY 1924 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 1.5 due to a road slide

Note: this location is adjacent to the KY River (near Boonesborough Road/KY 627) — the date for reopening has not yet been determined

Montgomery County

Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route remains closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line — the date for reopening has not yet been determined

Scott County

Josephine Road/KY 32 – one lane on this route remains closed at MP 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to prevent motorists from moving toward the slide – anticipated date for reopening the closed lane is Friday, May 14.