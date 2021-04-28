Madison County officers receive honors, awards

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been a week of awards and honors for current and former Madison County Sheriff’s deputies.
This week, Deputy Shane Johnson who was named 2020 Deputy of the Year by the American Legion Post 12.
Johnson was presented the award by American Legion Post 12 President Cecil Walker.
Prior to that, Deputy Ben Spaulding and Major William “BJ” O’Donnell were presented an ATF Honor Award and a U.S. Attorney General’s Distinguished Service Award for their work on a previous joint investigation.
Spaulding, who was an officer with Richmond Police Department at the time, and O’Donnell were presented the awards by Tom Chittum, the Assistant Director of Field Operations for the ATF.
