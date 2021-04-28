KSP investigating missing person in Pike County

BELFRY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation in Pike County.

KSP Post 9 was contacted on April 19, 2021, in reference to a missing Pike County man. Investigators say 59-year-old Michael Dixon, of Ransom, Ky., was last seen on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in the area of Tug Fork Apartments in the Belfry community of Pike County.

He is described as 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.