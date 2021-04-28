KSP investigating missing person in Pike County

By
Leah Caudill
-
0
1

BELFRY, Ky. (WTVQ)  – The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation in Pike County.

KSP Post 9 was contacted on April 19, 2021, in reference to a missing Pike County man.  Investigators say 59-year-old Michael Dixon, of Ransom, Ky., was last seen on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in the area of Tug Fork Apartments in the Belfry community of Pike County.

- Advertisement -

He is described as 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP at 606-433-7711.