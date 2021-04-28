Gilbert stepping down next year as president at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert says he is stepping down next year.

Gilbert made the announcement Wednesday, citing a variety of personal and professional reasons.

- Advertisement -

He says he won’t seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022.

He says he wants to give the Board of Governors ample time to search for the next president.

Gilbert was named Marshall’s president in January 2016.

A Mississippi native with a background in biomedical engineering, Gilbert was previously provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University.

Gilbert released the following statement:

“Dear Marshall students, faculty and staff, I am writing to let you know that after considerable personal reflection, I have decided to define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University. For a variety of personal and professional reasons, I have informed the Board of Governors that I will not seek an extension of my current contract and will be stepping down from my position effective July 15, 2022. I am announcing my decision now to give the board ample time to make plans to search for the next president. Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university. I look forward to continuing to work with all of you over the next 14 months.”