Central Kentucky Heart Walk takes steps to end heart disease from home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, will be taking steps to end heart disease and stroke virtually again this year as the Central Kentucky Heart Walk stays online for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though participants won’t come together in person, the 2021 Central Kentucky Heart Walk will be a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, while raising lifesaving funds and encouraging physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Lisa Edwards, Central Kentucky Heart Walk Director. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

On May 8, Central Kentucky Heart Walk participants are invited to get moving at home or around their neighborhood.

People can also follow along with the fun on the event’s Facebook page. In addition, here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to serve as the Central Kentucky Heart Walk chair for the past two years. Heart health has long been a passion of mine, and Commonwealth Credit Union has been an ardent supporter of the American Heart Association for many years,” said Karen Harbin, president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union and 2021 Central Kentucky Heart Walk chair. “In 2018, our commitment to the American Heart Association became very personal when we lost Tracy, a dear friend and colleague to heart disease. This loss renewed our sense of purpose and dedication to this important cause.”

To register for the Central Kentucky Heart Walk, visit heart.org/centralkywalk.

From there, participants can stay up-to-date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app, and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document their Walk activity using tagging @HeartKentucky and using #CentralKYHeartWalk.

The Central Kentucky Heart Walk is Commonwealth Credit Union, UK HealthCare, CHI Saint Joseph Health, Georgetown Community Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Kroger LBX WesBanco Messer Windstream Gray Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Center, Baptist Health, RJ Corman, Clark Materials Handling, S&S tire and KEMI, with media support from iHeart Media, WKTY, Tops Lexington and LAMAR.

The funds raised from the Central Kentucky Heart Walk will benefit the American Heart Association’s research and education efforts. Visit heart.org/centralkywalk to learn more.