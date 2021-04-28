Activists want jail reform in Clark County after innocent man stuck with big bill

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Activists are demanding change as a Kentucky man continues a legal battle over a 4,000-dollar charge for a stay behind bars.

David Allen Jones left the Clark County Detention Center years ago as an innocent man with a big bill, and one Winchester native says the problem hasn’t gone away.

“The legal system is a system,” Activist Geoff Sebesta said. “It has a gravity of its own. It has a logic of its own, and once you are caught in it you will keep getting pulled in and pulled in.”

Sebesta was born and raised in Clark County and he says there are major issues within the jail system.

One of his main concerns is requiring people wrongfully imprisoned to pay a fee for their stay. Sebesta says the Jones case is a prime example.

Jones was jailed in 2013 after being accused of downloading child porn, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. The paper reports he was freed 14 months later after investigators couldn’t find evidence.

“The Jones case illustrates the problem, which is that the jailer has to seek the revenue,” Sebesta said.

Having studied policies in Clark County and around the state, and even running for office in 2019, Sebesta says he knows the tough position jailers find themselves in. He says it’s especially true in his hometown because the jail is one of the only in the state to require inmates to pay for their stay.

“The current regime that has taken over has inherited this system of revenue,” Sebesta said. “They don’t see any reason to not keep the machine running.”

Jeff Mando, the attorney representing Clark County in the case shared a statement with WTVQ stating that “there has been no determination that Mr. Jones was “wrongfully arrested”’.

He continues by saying, “the booking and per diem fees that the Clark Co Jail charged Mr. Jones were specifically authorized by statute (KRS 411.265). And, multiple federal and state courts have held that Jails have the right to collect those fees. In fact, the federal courts in Mr. Jones case ruled the Jail had the right to asses and collect those fees.

Third, the Jail gave Mr. Jones a bill when he was released on bond , four months before the Clark Cir. Ct dismissed his criminal charges. Other than give Mr. Jones a bill when he bonded out as the statute allows, the Jail never took any steps to collect on it. Indeed, Mr. Jones never told the Jail that his charges had been dismissed.”

In another statement to WTVQ, Clark County Attorney William Elkins said:

“I feel some security saying that Clark County’s policies, and those in surrounding counties, avoid wrongful arrest and in doing so avoid the additional problem of making financial charges against those who could otherwise be wrongfully arrested. Because, no system of justice is perfect, it may be that persons may be unnecessarily arrested throughout the Commonwealth, but most people would not knowingly participate in the matter.”

Sebesta says that’s why he wants to work on it even beyond wrongful arrests. He says not having a statute of limitations is also costly.

Sebesta says he was arrested in 2019 for a warrant from 1999 for speeding – something he says he thought was taken care of.

He says that one night in jail almost cost him 2,000-dollars, but his lawyer fought it.

Sebesta says he knows there are many Kentuckians arrested for similar things and paying the cost decades later.

“This is something that the legislature could absolutely fix,” Sebesta said.