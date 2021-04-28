5th Trooper Jason Vanhook Bass Tournament benefits Trooper Island

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is hosting the 5th annual 2021 Trooper Jason Vanhook Memorial Bass Tournament on Saturday to benefit the annual Trooper Island summer camp.
The tournament will be held at the Conley Bottom Resort boat ramp located at 270 Conley Bottom Road in Monticello, Ky. Blast off at safe light, weigh-in at 4 p.m.
Entry fee is $100 per boat (2 people per boat) with a five-fish limit. Payout will be determined by number of entries. Pre-register in person, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Registrations received by mail or email will be assigned a boat number upon receipt of payment and given out the day of the tournament.
Anglers also can register the morning of the tournament.
Send registration forms by mail to: TFC. Scottie Pennington, 11 State Police Road, London, KY 40741. Phone # 606-878-6622 or email scottie.pennington@ky.gov. Make checks payable to: Trooper Island Camp.
All proceeds go to support Trooper Island Camp. Trooper Island Camp provides a free camping experience to low income, underprivileged and special needs children in Kentucky.
Structured to encourage respect for law enforcement, it is intended to nourish the educational, physical and spiritual needs of all who attend.