Vaccinations top 1.73 million, key COVID barometers dip slightly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every day, we get a step closer to reaching the 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and ending this pandemic once and for all,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are now more options than ever for you to sign up for your shot of hope. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year.”

- Advertisement -

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, the state reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 716

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 7

Positivity rate: 3.17%, up slightly from 3.15% Monday

Total deaths: 6,476

Currently hospitalized: 397, down from 414 Monday

Currently in ICU: 103, down from 108 Monday

Currently on ventilator: 41, down from 47 Monday

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Warren. Each county reported at least 30 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.