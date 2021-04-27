Three from Fayette, one from Pikeville are Presidential Scholar semifinalists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three seniors in Fayette County Public Schools and one from Pikeville are among Kentucky’s nine semifinalists in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which is one of the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing high school students’ accomplishments.

From Fayette County, Sadie Bograd and Joseph Ilagan of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and Elizabeth Moore of Henry Clay High School made the list. From Pikeville, Sarah Belcher of Pikeville High School made the list (presidential scholar ssemifinalists).

This year’s other candidates from FCPS were Dunbar’s Sarah Albrecht, Benjamin Chen, Saisha Dhar, Sanaa Kahloon, Dylan Li, Alan Liao, and Gabriella Staykova; and Lafayette High School’s Devyn Fleming.

For the most part, SAT and ACT scores determine the selection of approximately 4,000 general program candidates. Application is by invitation only.

Semifinalists are announced in late April, including students from each state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad.

Then, as many as 161 winners are named in early May – the majority based on broad academic achievement. About 20 students are chosen because of their academic and artistic scholarship in the visual arts, the performing arts, or creative writing.

Another 20 are picked based on outstanding scholarship and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.