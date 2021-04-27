Runaway tire from trailer bounces off school building hits 3 students

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lawrence County Schools says one student was taken to the hospital after a runaway tire hit the student.

According to the district it happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when students were returning inside from an outdoor math class at Fallsburg Elementary School.

At the same time, a wheel broke from a trailer that was being hauled north on Route 3, the wheel crossed two lanes of road, the ditch, and the ridge by the school sidewalk, hit the school building then ricocheted to hit three students.

Only one student had to be flown to Cabell Hospital due to his injuries, the school district said. According to first responders, thankfully, he was responsive and talking with those providing care while being transported.

According to his mom, the 10-year-old was able to return home Tuesday night with only a concussion and some bruising.

“We are still in shock that such a freak accident like this could happen,” his mom, Nessa Cornwell told ABC 36 News. “But are very thankful that it wasn’t worse.”