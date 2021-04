LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning ‘shots fired’ call leaves Lexington Police investigating an apparent assault.

Police said officers received a call at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday for shots fired in the Alexandria Drive area.

They found a man who apparently had been assaulted with some kind of weapon but not shot, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No suspects are in custody and no actual weapon has been recovered.