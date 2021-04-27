Lexington church organization making a difference one doughnut at a time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? One organization in Lexington makes it its mission to share those sweet treats with those in need, and it’s not just to indulge their sweet tooth, but to show them there are people who care.
“In COVID, it’s almost like comfort food,” Ginny Ramsey, executive director of the Catholic Action Center, said.
Ramsey said they may be small, but they mean a lot.
The doughnuts have become something our people can count on even in the midst of this crazy pandemic,” Ramsey said.
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary in Lexington partnered with North Lime Coffee & Donuts nearly five years ago.
Every day, volunteers take the shop’s unused baked goods to community members, charities and even firefighters.
So far, volunteers said they’ve delivered more than 90,000 doughnuts – worth more than 100,000 dollars.
“I’m very proud that we can give back and we can help so many people,” Store Manager Samuel Barr said. “We actually have people that are able to come out eventually and stop in the store and tell us about the first time they had our doughnuts and that it was that donation.”
Barr says he’s thankful for the volunteers. He and Ramsey said their dedication to helping people something to admire.
“They make it part of everyday – seven days a week, 365 days a year,” Barr said. “As long as we’re open they’re here to help us give back to the community and we love that.”
“It swells my heart to always see how people do care,” Ramsey said.