Jenny Wiley State Park closing lodge for repair, park remains open

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — The main lodge building at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park on Dewey in Floyd County will undergo repair. Effective April 27, 2021, the lodge building will be closed to the public until further notice.

The guest room wings will remain open, and the temporary closure of the lodge will have no impact on guest reservations. Dining services will be temporarily relocated to the conference center building.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is one of 45 Kentucky state parks that offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can continue to enjoy while engaging in social distancing.

Park visitors have access to a number of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking and biking.

Due to the state’s ongoing battle with COVID-19, park guests are required to follow all public health safety guidelines, including face covering requirements and social distancing.

While visiting park grounds, guests should adhere to the following:

Wear a mask or facial covering in public spaces indoors and when unable to maintain a safe social distance outdoors;

Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms;

Maintain safe social distancing of at least 6 feet;

Do not congregate in groups;

Avoid games that require close contact; and

Move to a different location to avoid crowds.

For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.