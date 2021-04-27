Hampton Inn Hotel fire under investigation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington fire crews responded to a call around 3:40 P.M. Tuesday to a fire on the third floor of the Hampton Inn Hotel.

“When we arrived we actually had nothing showing from the structure and once we were getting inside we started noticing light smoke on the first floor and as we made our way to the second and third floors we noticed more smoke and fire became visible” said Battalion Chief, Jordan Saas.

According Saas, the fire did spread through the hotel to the back of the building as firefighters cut holes into the structure in an attempt to beat the spread.

Saas says damage to the hotel is moderate on the outside and leaning towards severe in the stairwell and multiple rooms…with water damage also in several more rooms.

“The fire did spread horizontal and laterally so depth and width across which is why you saw on the backside they were cutting holes to check for extension and hot spots and also on the inside they’ve pulled ceilings and walls to check on the inside spaces as well.”

Saas says two firefighters were hurt working the fire and had to be taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“I know people were evacuated early on in the incident which thankfully led to no civilian injuries.”

50 to 60 firefighters were on scene for several hours.

The cause of how or where it first started is still under investigation.

