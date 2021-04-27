Girl Scouts revamp Jessamine County’s Camp Shawano with new cabins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) recently unveiled three new cabins at Camp Shawano in Jessamine County.

After a year of anticipation, the three newly constructed cabins join Red Bud, one of Camp Shawano’s original units. Funds from GSKWR volunteers enabled two complete cabins to be built.

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels contributed a generous grant to construct the third cabin.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, GSKWR officially christened the new units at a Cabin Dedication with Colonel Sherry Crose, Executive Director of The Kentucky Colonels, volunteers and GSKWR CEO, Susan Douglas.

Since 1969, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels has provided nearly $300,000 in grants to fund special projects for the GSKWR. Previously, these grants have provided outdoor adventure equipment such as an all-terrain vehicle, archery equipment, life jackets, kayaks, robotics equipment, as well as various camp maintenance projects and improvements.

The third Red Bud cabin symbolizes the ongoing partnership between GSKWR and The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

“Seeing these new cabins come to life is a testament to our fifty-year partnership with the Kentucky Colonels and the dedication of our volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this happen,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR.

Camp Shawano is a 142-acre camp site in Jessamine County, that has been one of GSKWR’s properties since 1956.

The camp opened April 1 for the season, and will remain open for use through November 15, 2021. Camp Shawano sits on the bluffs above the Kentucky River and has many opportunities for outdoor adventures, such as a climbing wall, archery and ziplining, plus hiking trails and other experiences.

The newly constructed cabins and unit shelter will be used for housing Kentucky Girl Scouts while they attend resident and day camp.

GSKWR’s camps support youth development, educational programming, and diverse opportunities. Throughout their camp experience, Kentucky Girl Scouts learn the value of their surroundings while living in rustic housing situations with limited access to modern conveniences. The camp experience aims to empower girls to reach beyond their comfort zone.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and 1 Ohio county.