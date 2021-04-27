From mom’s heavenly guidance to future husbands, top Derby stories named

Grand Prize winner receives: -A box at Churchill Downs during the Spring Meet (excluding Derby week) -VIP Golf Cart tour at Churchill Downs for four people -Set of four Derby 147 Derby glasses – Membership to Kentucky Derby Museum for one year -Bragging rights! 1st, 2nd & 3rd place & Viewer’s Choice winners receive: -VIP Golf Cart Tour at Churchill Downs for four people -Set of 4 Derby 147 Derby glasses -Membership to Kentucky Derby Museum for one year The contest is now open and the deadline to submit a story is April 16. The public can vote for the viewer’s choice award April 17-21. All stories submitted have the chance to be shared on Kentucky Derby Museum’s social media pages, housed on the Museum’s website and displayed at the Museum for future generations to explore and enjoy! Participants were encouraged to share their story on social media by tagging Kentucky Derby Museum and using the hashtags, #MyDerbyStory and #DerbyEveryDay. The panel of judges was comprised of Kentucky Derby Museum employees. All stories can be viewed on The panel of judges was comprised of Kentucky Derby Museum employees. All stories can be viewed on derbymuseum.org/myderbystory *Note, some winners are available for media interviews upon request. Contact Kentucky Derby Museum for details.