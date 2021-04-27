Fayette County Public Schools offer Pfizer vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than half of Fayette County adults are now vaccinated, according to new data from the CDC.

And as of Tuesday, you can add nearly 1,000 students and relatives that got their shots during a vaccination clinic at all of the county’s public high schools.

“It’s just all-around good and I’m just thankful for that,” Sanchez said.

William Sanchez received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at Bryan Station High School, something he says he’s been looking forward to.

He says his kids are one of the many reasons he wanted to get the vaccine.

“There’s been a lot of reasons why we’ve been just wanting to be in the line to be able to get it. One of those things is our congregation,” Sanchez said. “At church, we have some elderly people as well that we are very mindful of and want to make sure that as we are vaccinated that we’re also thinking of them and taking care of them.”

Sanchez says he can finally take a deep breath. He says he’s thankful for the easy process.

“There were people lined up. Kind of guiding us every step of the way so there wasn’t a turn that we made that somebody wasn’t there guiding us to. So amazing,” Sanchez said.

He says this step forward will help bring people together again.

Teqeila Plunkett was tested and received her first dose on Tuesday as well.

“COVID’s an issue. It’s been an issue for years and so to actually have a vaccine that’s effective and you know you can trust it, it’s a good idea to get it,” Plunkett said.

She’s is a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

“It’s been a little different and we didn’t get to all the things we usually do as seniors but we did get to have our senior dinner dance and we’re having prom and graduation at Rupp Arena,” Plunkett said.

Students were also given the opportunity to learn more about summer job positions with the city.