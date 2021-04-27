Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket to Headline 2021 Railbird Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Railbird Festival officials have announced two bands will headline the 2021 music festival set for this summer.

The world-class music festival produced by AC Entertainment and Lexington entrepreneur David Helmers announced a top-tier headline for the weekend’s bill, including Grammy-winning jam band Dave Matthews Band and beloved Kentucky-based heroes, My Morning Jacket.

Additional acts include Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Midland, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Margo Price and more.

Rolling Stone reported that the inaugural festival in 2019 “shook the senses of the listener,” and Railbird will once again do so while celebrating the culture and traditions of the Bluegrass State at the historic Keeneland Racecourse. A Kentucky experience through and through, Railbird will be woven into the course grounds to create an unforgettable and immersive weekend, centered on music, bourbon, Kentucky cuisine, and equine culture.

“While we all missed live music and experiences tremendously last year, the Railbird team looked at it as a time to build on the success of our inaugural festival and come back even better than before,” said Helmers, who co-founded the festival. “We’ve been planning intensely and are excited for the festival’s return to Keeneland with a list of world class artists, bourbon and culinary experiences.”

The Railbird Festival first launched in 2019. This year’s event will take place August 28-29 at the Grounds at Keeneland.

General Admission (GA) and VIP 2-Day passes are available to the public now HERE, with a limited quantity starting at only $155. Affordable layaway plans are also available, with payment options starting at only $25 down.

According to festival organizers, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit Railbird’s nonprofit community partners, Fayette Alliance, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope and Central Music Academy.

Those wishing to elevate their Railbird experience can purchase a VIP 2-Day pass with enhanced amenities for 2021. VIP patrons will have access to all GA amenities, as well as exclusive Limestone and Elkhorn Stage lounges with air-conditioning, a VIP Village with complimentary local hors d’oeuvres and spa services, private bars, luxury restrooms, fast-track entrances to the festival, free on-site parking for the weekend, commemorative Railbird merchandise and more.

In addition to musical acts across three stages, Railbird will offer immersive bourbon experiences and hand-selected rare barrels from Kentucky’s finest distilleries in The Rickhouse.

All festival goers will enjoy wagering, lounging and a taste of horse culture at the Lucky Day Plaza.

Fans can get in on the action and wager on off-track betting, with coast-to-coast simulcast from Del Mar to Saratoga on the festival grounds. Keeneland’s own BETologists will be on-site with tips for winning big.

This festival is an all-ages event, complete with a Fillies & Colts family area with performances, horse rides, arts and crafts, interactive games, and much more.

You can read more

The Railbird Festival 2021 artist lineup includes:

Saturday:

My Morning Jacket

Leon Bridges

Billy Strings

Black Pumas

Midland

Margo Price

Japanese Breakfast

Joy Oladokun

Sarah Jarosz

John Moreland

Briston Maroney

Sierra Ferrell

Bendigo Fletcher

The Brook & the Bluff

Magnolia Boulevard

Nicholas Jamerson

Sunday:

Dave Matthews Band

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Khruangbin

The Revivalists

Band of Horses

Tanya Tucker

Colter Wall

The War and Treaty

Pinegrove

Zach Bryan

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Cedric Burnside

Cha Wa

S.G. Goodman

Southern Avenue

Grayson Jenkins

For the latest updates on Railbird Festival and to sign up for the Railbird newsletter visit RailbirdFest.com