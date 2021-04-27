BUILD organization asks Lexington City officials for change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The BUILD organization, along with hundreds of community members in Lexington met Tuesday night to address council members and Mayor Linda Gorton on a few issues they deem as critical.

Members of the organization spoke directly to City officials in front a jam packed drive in audience at the Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Church.

Gail Swanson, a board member for BUILD says they are asking for a “Safer Saner Schools program” to be adapted into the schools system, for additional money to be added to the affordable housing budget, and for the city to adopt a new police training program called group violence intervention.

“We have had problems in Lexington that we’ve been able to sweep under the rug for a long time and like with the affordable housing fund that has been a little pot simmering on a back burner for a long time” said Swanson.

Swanson says they are asking for an additional 10 million dollars be added to the budget for affordable housing, which council member James Brown agreed to bring as a suggestion to council.

