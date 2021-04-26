Two killed in two-vehicle crash in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people died from their injuries following a two-car crash Saturday evening in Morgan County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Jacob Patrick, of Salyersville, and Dorothy Holbrook, a passenger in another car, were pronounced dead at Morgan County Appalachian Regional Healthcare where they were taken following the accident, which was reported to troopers at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

- Advertisement -

According to troopers, investigators determined Patrick was traveling east on US 460 in a 2006 Ford F150 pickup. He traveled into the westbound lane striking a 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven westbound by 72-year-old Larry Holbrook, of West Liberty. His wife, Dorothy Holbrook, was in the car with him.

Jacob Patrick and Dorothy Holbrook were transported to Morgan County Appalachian Regional Healthcare by Morgan County EMS and were pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave

Larry Holbrook was transported to Saint Claire Hospital by Morgan County EMS and was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital, according to the KSP.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Morgan County EMS, Morgan County Fire and Rescue, Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Morgan County Sheriff”s Department. This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.