Ace Hardware returning to Lexington with new store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ace Hardware Marketplace plans to open a new store in the Park Hills shopping center in Lexington, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The report says the store is scheduled to open in June in the shopping center at the corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Pimlico Parkway.
This marks a return to Lexington for Ace. The company used to have two stores in the city, in the Tates Creek Centre and Palomar Centre. Both locations closed several years ago.
According to the company’s website, there are currently 15 Ace Hardware Marketplace locations in Kentucky.
The new store is currently hiring for full and part-time positions, according to the report.
