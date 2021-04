WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 14-year-old’s emotional support dog is missing and the family is offering a $500 reward for its recovery.

Skye is a German shepherd mix and she possibly could be in the Boonesborough area of Winchester and Clark County.

A cash reward is offered. Anyone with information is asked to call Peggy at 859-595-6713 or the Lexington Police.