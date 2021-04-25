Wildcats Welcome home NCAA Volleyball Champions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wildcats are celebrating big time after the volleyball team returned from the NCAA Tournament, with a one of a kind souvenir, an NCAA Championship! This was a first time win for the program and the first SEC D1 team to win a volleyball championship.

On Sunday, the girls landed at the airport and then headed back to campus for a homecoming in Memorial Coliseum.

Inside, fans of all ages filled the stands and cheered on the new champions.

Among those fans in that sea of blue was high school freshman and volleyball player Anneka Blankenship.

“I’ve been watching this team for a while now I have a lot of role models on that team as a volleyball player. Gabby Curry is one of them since she’s a DS and im a DS and then Madison Lilley she’s a great role model too and they’re both really good players,” says Blankenship.

At the homecoming, Madison Lilley took to the stage and shared a moment from her freshman year at the University of Kentucky.

“I remember talking as freshman in our class. We were talking about how we wanted to make history and we wanted to win championships and people were like..Oh that’s cute..But we’re here and we did that,” says Lilley.

Athletes like Blankenship believe the team’s historic victory has taught her some very valuable lessons, how to put in the hard work and how to make a dream a reality.

“It’d be a dream to come to uk and follow in their footsteps but who knows,” says Blankenship.