Franklin County Sheriff’s investigators federal defamation lawsuit may go to court

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In February, Detective Jeff Farmer, sued five Franklin County public defenders for comments they made about him in a letter to the Franklin County Sheriff, complaining of Farmer’s appearance at a January 6th rally in Washington that was followed by assaults on the Capitol.
Farmer was placed on desk duty for a month while an independent investigator looked into Farmer’s actions.
That investigation cleared Farmer of any wrong at the Capitol although it did say he used ‘poor judgement’ with a handful of previous social media posts.
He received a written reprimand for that.
He claims the comments by the public defenders damaged his reputation.
They’ve asked the lawsuit be dismissed. A judge will decide. If the case continues, it could got to trial.
