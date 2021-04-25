Franklin County Sheriff’s investigators federal defamation lawsuit may go to court

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
42

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In February, Detective Jeff Farmer, sued five Franklin County public defenders for comments they made about him in a letter to the Franklin County Sheriff, complaining of Farmer’s appearance at a January 6th rally in Washington that was followed by assaults on the Capitol.

 

- Advertisement -

Farmer was placed on desk duty for a month while an independent investigator looked into Farmer’s actions.

 

That investigation cleared Farmer of any wrong at the Capitol although it did say he used ‘poor judgement’ with a handful of previous social media posts.

 

He received a written reprimand for that.

 

He claims the comments by the public defenders damaged his reputation.

 

They’ve asked the lawsuit be dismissed. A judge will decide. If the case continues, it could got to trial.

Previous article73-year-old arrested for kidnapping, indicted by federal grand jury
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com