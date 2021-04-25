Bikers 4 Children with Special Needs to hold poker run for Steps and Strides center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “I mean the love that was given to him and returned by the whole neighborhood” said Logan Dedman, Organizer of Bikers 4 Children with Special Needs.
It all started when Logan Dedman decided to help his neighbor’s special needs son celebrate his birthday during the pandemic…with a motorcycle ride through.
“I posted on Facebook to a couple motorcycle riding pages and we had 68 bikes show up to ride for a kid that nobody knew other than myself to give him a smile for his birthday” said Dedman.
After the success of the first ride through, It quickly turned into the group ‘Bikers 4 Children with Special Needs’. It started with around 20 bikers…now grown to around 750.
“It was probably no more than maybe two days later I was getting messages hey let’s start a group, let’s start a group” added Dedman.
In June it will be the group’s 1 year anniversary, with a plan to celebrate in a way that will benefit everyone.
They plan to raise money through a poker run for the Steps and Strides Equestrian Center.
“We saw that they’re doing fundraisers trying to raise money, what better place; they are a charity organizations that help with therapeutic uses for children with special needs” said Dedman.
The group is teaming up with McLeod’s Coffee Shop where the poker run will start and finish at. McLeod’s is a special needs run coffee shop
Shanna Tarvin is currently special needs after suffering a brain injury, she works at McLeod’s Coffee Shop.
She says the benefit ride will be great.
“It’s really nice; I mean awareness is the way to do it.”
The group is hoping to have the poker run on June 19th with a 50/50 drawing, a live band, food vendors and more.