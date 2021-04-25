73-year-old arrested for kidnapping, indicted by federal grand jury

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ronnie Lou Helton will be arraigned May 24 in U.S. District Court in London on federal kidnapping charges stemming from the April 7 incident.
He was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a boy from his grandmother’s yard and then tried to pay the grandmother’s boyfriend $1,000 to buy the child.
He was caught after the they gave his tag number to police.
He remains in the Whitley County jail without bond.
He still faces state charges for human trafficking and other offenses.