Victims can start applying for federal flood assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release)– Following Gov. Andy Beshear’s request, President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky yesterday.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to help individuals and communities in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marion and Powell recover from the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27-March 14, 2021.

“I thank the president and his team for their quick action to help the people of Kentucky recover from these devastating storms,” Gov. Beshear said. “I visited just weeks ago to see the damage first-hand, and the needs are great. This was some of the worst flooding the state has seen in my lifetime, and it is our job to make sure we help the affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”

This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damages to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures costing more than $72 million.

Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses. Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Before applying, please have your social security number, insurance information, damage information, bank information and contact information ready. You should register with FEMA even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are under-insured, you may receive help after your insurance claim is settled. Registering with FEMA is required for federal aid, even if you registered with another disaster relief organization or a community or church organization.

Additional county designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

For further information, media can contact the FEMA news desk at 202-646-3272 or fema-news-desk@fema.dhs.gov.