Special Olympics KY Regional Competition takes place across Kentucky.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (wtvq) – On Saturday, athletes brought their “A” game to the Special Olympics after Covid canceled the games last year.
Throughout the day, 8 regions across the state also hosted games.
Winners of regionals qualified for the state competition of the Special Olympics.
We spoke to one athlete who’s competed in three special olympics games, two in the USA and one overseas in Greece.
Ryan Barts says Special Olympics is a passion for many and its about more than just winning.
“The importance of Special Olympics is about having fun and you get to meet new people and get to compete in the sports I really love,” says Barts.
The Madison County Kentucky Special Olympics hosted its games at the Great Crossing High School track.