New Fayette COVID cases remain in upper 40s, average increasing

Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The department reported no new confirmed COVID-related deaths, leaving the county’s total at 304.

The 7-day rolling average rose from 36 t 38.

During its daily report Saturday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 46 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases since last March to 34,323.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID cases continue to run in the upper 40s after briefly hovering in the 30s fllowing weeks f decline.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.