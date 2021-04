LEXINGTON, ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Central and Eastern Kentucky high school archers dominated state championship competition Friday and Saturday (archery boyscomplete and archery girlscomplete).

Harrison County High School’s girls and Pulaski County boys won the team titles.

Lincoln County High senior Mckenzie Settles won the girls individual title and Harrison County freshman Taylor Conway tied for the boys individual crown.