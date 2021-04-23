Work progressing on $1.3 million upgrade to Harsha Bridge at Maysville

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Work’s progressing on a $1.3 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet upgrade to the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) at Maysville.

This week, following joint repairs, contractors began a latex concrete overlay resurfacing of the bridge on its upriver side. That work should finish within the next week or two, at which time traffic will shift and construction will begin on the downriver side.

The project is being done under a $1,283,545.36 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to M&M Services Co., Inc., and includes a new driving surface on all lanes, joint and seal replacements, and other improvements to the 2,100-foot bridge that carries US 68 across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio.

Two-way traffic remains in place on the bridge, but is restricted to one narrow (10-foot) lane each direction. The speed limit has been reduced. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.